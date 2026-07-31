State’s first long-range military radar systems to be in place next year

Helen McEntee said the Defence Forces will have the capability to monitor activity across Irish airspace using long-range radar for the first time. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

The State’s first long-range military radar systems will be in place from next year, the Minister for Defence has said.

Helen McEntee also said a fully-capable radar system will be introduced by the end of 2028.

The Cabinet this week approved moving to the next stage of acquiring the military radar facility.

France was selected months ago as Ireland’s preferred partner to deliver the programme, which The Irish Times previously reported would cost some €500 million.

The Commission on the Defence Forces recognised the need for improvement in the area, and said the development of a primary radar capability should be an immediate priority to ensure Ireland could maintain a complete “recognised air picture”. This means the military can see all aircraft over the State, including those with their transponders switched off.

The military radar project comprises three parts – a long-range, land-based radar; a ship-borne maritime radar; and ground-based air defence systems, which will include counter-drone technology.

McEntee said the Government’s decision to approve the first part of the final business case would allow the next phase of the programme to proceed.

She said this included the acquisition of long-range radar systems and further ground-based air defence capabilities.

“Today’s decision is a major milestone for Ireland’s defence and security,” she said.

The Minister said the first long-range radar systems were expected to be delivered next year, with full capability in place by the end of 2028.

“For the first time, the Defence Forces will have the capability to monitor activity across Irish airspace using long-range radar,” she said. “Together with new ground-based air defence capabilities, this will significantly strengthen Ireland’s ability to protect our skies.”

McEntee said securing Cabinet approval “allows us to move to the next stage of our arrangements with France, including the early signing of acquisition orders”.

The Department of Defence and the Defence Forces have been working with the procurement arm of the French Ministry for the Armed Forces to progress delivery of the programme.

The Department of Defence said: “Strong progress has also been made in developing the Defence Forces’ ground-based air defence capability, including the accelerated delivery of Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems ahead of Ireland’s EU Presidency.”

“Work is continuing on the remaining elements of the Military Radar Programme, including the future development of maritime radar capability.”