Tuam excavation team says almost 100 individual remains uncovered so far

An aerial view of a well shaft at the excavation site. Works at the former mother and baby home in Tuam have uncovered almost 100 sets of remains to date. Photograph: Office of the Director of Authorised Intervention Tuam

Almost 100 sets of human remains have been found to date at the site of the former mother and baby institution in Tuam, Co Galway.

The remains of 22 infants were discovered in coffins during excavations at the site in June and July, bringing the total number of human remains found to 99 individuals.

The Office of the Director of Authorised Intervention, Tuam (ODAIT) provided the update on Wednesday. The excavation of the site began last year, and it is expected to continue for at least another year, likely longer.

“In nine short months, the forensic excavation team have recovered the skeletal remains of 99 infants and children at this site,” said Niamh McCullagh, ODAIT’s senior forensic archaeologist.

“This is a hugely significant development in the history of the site, and all who are invested in it: families, survivors, local communities, Irish society.”

McCullagh said it was possible that hundreds of remains would be found at the site.

“We have found 99 sets of remains in a very concentrated area. So it’s not outside the realms of probability that we will find up to 800 individuals, but it’s impossible to say at this point,” she added.

In 2014, research by local historian Catherine Corless revealed that 796 children died at the institution that was run by the Bon Secours religious order between 1925 and 1961. A lack of burial records indicated the children could be buried on the site.

A test excavation in 2016 and 2017 discovered a significant amount of human remains in what appeared to be a decommissioned sewage chamber. The excavations carried out to date are in a different part of the site.

The ODAIT launched a forensic facility and mortuary in the nearby village of Toghermore on Wednesday. Experts will use the facility to clean, dry and examine any human remains found.

DNA samples have been taken from 62 people to date in a bid to identify human remains found at the site. Almost 200 people have applied to give DNA.

In April, Cabinet approved proposals to include first cousins in the relatives eligible to give DNA as part of the identification process. The legislation needs to be passed by the Oireachtas before samples can be taken from this group.

Earlier this year, the ODAIT team travelled to the UK and US to collect samples from potential relatives there.