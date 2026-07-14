Dublin city grocery store with ‘evidence of cockroach activity’ served closure order

Several live cockroaches were found in a trap in the food service area at different stages of their life cycle. Photograph: Getty Images

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) served 13 closure orders and one prohibition order against food outlets in June, including one where live cockroaches were found in a trap.

Al Huda Grocery, located at 72A Summerhill, Dublin 1, was issued with a closure order on June 11th, which has yet to be lifted, according to an FSAI bulletin on Tuesday.

There was evidence of cockroach activity in food preparation areas. Several live cockroaches were found in a trap in the food service area at different stages of their life cycle, and cockroach activity was observed between the cookers in the kitchen, according to the inspection report.

There was evidence of flies in the coffee machine and hot holding unit in the kitchen. Slugs, spiders and woodlice were also observed throughout the food premises.

Procedures in place to control pests were inadequate, and there were no procedures to monitor cockroaches.

At the premises occupied by Aleksej Kardasev, a warehouse at Shercock Road, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, a closure order was served on June 16th and was lifted on July 7th.

Upon inspection, evidence of a rodent infestation was found throughout the premises.

Rodent droppings were observed on shelving where food was kept and in boxes of packaged food. Boxes of food had gnaw marks and gnawed food was also observed.

The premises was found to be in poor structural condition with an absence of regular cleaning and accumulations of refuse which “could pose a significant risk of food contamination”.

The establishment trading as Liviu Lacatus, Coolnacon, Clonroche, Co Wexford, was served with a closure order on June 18th and it has not yet been lifted.

The order was issued as adequate procedures were not in place to control pests.

Rodent droppings, dead insects, dirt and dust were evident in food handling areas, food packaging and equipment used. Significant gaps at the wall/floor junctions, in the ceiling and at the entrance door to the premises used for the storage of products of animal origin were also identified.

For the same reasons, a closure order was served on an establishment trading as Adina Fusteac, located at the same address in Co Wexford, on June 18th and it has not yet been lifted.

A closure order was served on Atlantic Chinese restaurant, East End Ballybunnion, Co Kerry, on June 16th and lifted on June 22nd.

Areas of non-compliance included floors, walls and ceilings covered in dirt and grime and food equipment, utensils and cooking equipment were embedded with dirt.

Behind and underneath equipment, there was a buildup of dirt, congealed food debris and other miscellaneous items.

What appeared to be dried rodent droppings were also found on the premises.

M&M Meat, trading at Balbriggan Market in Co Dublin, received a closure order on June 28th and it has not yet been lifted.

At the time of inspection, foods requiring temperature control, namely smoked, ready-to-eat meats and raw meat, were stored, displayed and offered for sale from the food stall without refrigeration or other effective temperature control.

It was also found that the food was not protected from the risk of contamination.

Also trading at Balbriggan Market in Co Dublin as a foodstall, a closure order was served on Ausra Stasiulyte on June 28th and it has not yet been lifted.

The inspection report said the food business was not notified to the “competent authority” and therefore, official controls had not been carried out to verify compliance with food law.

Greg Dempsey, chief executive of the FSAI, said: “It is unacceptable that we continue to see enforcement action being required due to basic and repeated breaches of food safety standards.

“Effective food safety management systems, proper hygiene practices, pest control and staff training are fundamental legal obligations of every food business.

“It is also concerning that, we have found instances of unregistered food businesses, operating illegally without notifying the competent authority, therefore bypassing essential food safety controls and putting consumers health at risk,” he said.