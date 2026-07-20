Rhasidat Adeleke to race 200m in Santry in last chance to qualify for European Championships

Rhasidat Adeleke will seek to qualify for the European Championships 200m at this weekend's Irish Track and Field Championships in Santry. Photograph: Kirby Lee/Getty Images

Rhasidat Adeleke has only entered the 200 metres at this weekend’s National Track and Field Championships in what will be her last chance to qualify for next month’s European Championships in Birmingham.

Both the heats and final of the 200m take place at the Morton Stadium in Santry on Saturday afternoon, with Adeleke deciding against any further attempt to qualify over the 400m on the Sunday, which is the final day in the qualifying period for the European Championships, which start on August 10th.

Adeleke was already short of the 200m qualifying time in Lucerne last Thursday night, her 23.07 seconds in fourth outside the 22.85 standard, and well off her national 200m record of 22.34, set back in 2023.

She did run 22.86 for the 200m at her training base in Texas at the end of April, only to struggle with periods of injury since.

Adeleke was originally due to run another 400m at the KBC Night of Athletics in Heusden-Zolder in Belgium last Saturday, before withdrawing earlier in the day. She also withdrew from the 400m at the Monaco Diamond League on July 10th.

It means her only individual 400m so far this season was at the Eugene Diamond League back on July 4th, when the Dubliner finished a distant last in 52.26. That was more than three seconds outside her Irish record of 49.07, set when winning the silver medal at the 2024 European Championships in Rome.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Adeleke spoke about some of her injuries earlier in summer, and in one video clip, recorded in June, she said: “It’s like I take 10 steps forward and 15 steps back ... Now I just don’t know. I just don’t want to be embarrassed.”

Sharlene Mawdsley is also set to race the 200m on Saturday, having run well inside the European qualifying time in all six of her 400m races so far this season, improving her best to 50.06 seconds when finishing fifth in her Diamond League debut in Paris last month. That time ranks her fifth fastest in Europe. Mawdsley also improved her 200m best to 23.09 in May.

Mawdsley turns 28 on the day the European Championships start, and is also certain to play some role in the women’s 4x400m relay, which may still be an option for Adeleke should she fall short of that 22.85 200m qualifying time on Saturday.