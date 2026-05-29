Cooler and more changeable weather expected for bank holiday weekend

Cooler and more changeable conditions are expected for the bank holiday weekend following the recent hot spell, according to Met Éireann.

Lingering patchy rain and drizzle in the north and west will clear on Friday morning, giving way to a largely dry day with plenty of sunshine developing in the afternoon.

Highest temperatures will be between 17 and 23 degrees, a little cooler in Atlantic coastal areas. There will be outbreaks of rain and drizzle pushing into western areas overnight, with lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees and mist and fog patches possible.

Saturday will begin with mostly cloudy conditions in the west with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, gradually spreading eastwards as the day goes on.

Some bright or hazy spells of sunshine will develop in the afternoon and evening with some heavy showers too, particularly across parts of Ulster. Highest temperatures will be between 15 to 21 degrees, with light to moderate southerly breezes.

Saturday night will bring a mix of clear spells and showers. The showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the northwest and north, with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

The forecaster said cloud, sunny spells and scattered showers are expected on Sunday. It will turn cloudier from the southwest later in the day, with patchy rain and drizzle developing along Atlantic coasts in the evening. Highest temperatures will be between 15 to 20 degrees, warmest in the east, with light to moderate southwesterly winds.

It will be mostly cloudy on Sunday night with outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading countrywide, with lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy and damp to begin with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, breaking up into showers and sunny spells as the day goes on. Some of the showers could turn heavy later. Highest temperatures will be between 15 to 20 degrees, again warmest in the east, with moderate southwest to west winds.

Met Éireann said current indications suggest a mix of sunshine and showers on Tuesday, some heavy early on in the day.