Catherine Connolly’s sister joins flotilla bound for Gaza

Margaret Connolly and husband Declan Bree arriving at Dublin Castle for her sister's presidential inauguration. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

President Catherine Connolly’s sister, Margaret Connolly, is to take part in the Global Sumud Flotilla, which sets sail for Gaza from Sicily on Sunday.

The flotilla has said its objective is “breaking the illegal blockade on Gaza and establishing a people’s sea corridor” for food and medicines and other essential supplies, it said on social media.

It also claims to have assembled the largest fleet dedicated to breaking the siege of Gaza, with more than 1,000 participants.

Connolly, originally from Co Galway, is a GP and activist based in Co Sligo.

In an interview with The Sligo Champion before her departure, Connolly said: “I have joined the flotilla because we cannot stand by while millions are subjected to forced starvation and an illegal siege.

“The flotilla is a powerful symbol of international solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, who are enduring an ongoing genocide and an inhumane blockade now approaching its 18th year.”

The newspaper quotes her as saying Palestinians have called for a resolution to the conflict based on international law and ascertaining full rights for Palestinian citizens in Israel.

“And today we all know that the vast majority of people in Ireland stand with the Palestinian people in their struggle for their legitimate rights, including the right to self-determination and the establishment of a free, independent and sovereign state of Palestine,” she said.

“Our flotilla sails to deliver hope. We are sailing to Gaza to break the 18-year Israeli naval blockade, deliver urgent humanitarian aid, and demonstrate international solidarity with Palestinians facing famine and ongoing conflict.”

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Connolly explained that the meaning of Sumud was steadfastness, symbolising the resilience of the Palestinian people.

Last year, a flotilla carrying aid attempted to reach Gaza but was intercepted by the Israeli military. Fifteen Irish people were on board the vessels when they were intercepted, as was Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. Hundreds of participants were detained in Israel before being deported.