‘Warming trend’ to see temperatures reach 21 degrees on Friday

The outlook for the weekend is for mostly dry weather with light winds and good spells of sunshine, as well as above-average temperatures for late April. Photograph: Alan Betson

Ireland is heading for some warmer-than-average days for late April, with temperatures set to reach 21 degrees on Friday, according to Met Éireann.

The national forecaster said high pressure is set to largely dominate for the rest of this week with “mostly settled conditions, along with a warming trend.”

The outlook for the weekend is for mostly dry weather with light winds and good spells of sunshine, as well as above-average temperatures for late April.

In its detailed summary, Met Éireann said Tuesday will feature a mix of cloud and sunshine along with a few passing showers, but improvements will be felt on Wednesday which is forecast to be a dry day in most areas. It should feature spells of sunshine with just some cloud and the possibility of a few showers.

Thursday is expected to be a dry and sunny day with no more than moderate south-easterly breezes. Conditions are forecast to be very mild with highest temperatures of 13 to 18 degrees. The highest temperatures will be felt further west, as easterly winds affect the east coast.

Friday is forecast to be another dry, fine sunny day for most, with no more than moderate south-easterly breezes. It is expected to be warm in the afternoon with sunshine with highs of 14 to 21 degrees, warmest in the west . Some thundery showers may feed into southwest counties.

A small craft warning for all coasts of Ireland is in place for easterly winds veering southeasterly to increase to force 6 or higher. The warning is valid from 5pm Tuesday to midday on Thursday.

A similar small craft warning from Roche’s Point to Mizen Head to Valentia will come into place at midday on Thursday and remain in place until midnight Friday. Southeasterly winds are expected to reach force 6 at times.