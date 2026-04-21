Ireland

Fuel oil spill at Dublin Port contained within confined area

Port’s shipping channel is largely unaffected and containment booms have been deployed

The fuel oil leak was stopped at source and the spill is contained within a confined area, the port said. Photograph: Niall Carson/ PA
The fuel oil leak was stopped at source and the spill is contained within a confined area, the port said. Photograph: Niall Carson/ PA
Grainne Ni Aodha, Press Association
Tue Apr 21 2026 - 12:131 MIN READ

A clean-up operation is under way after a significant oil spill at Dublin Port.

The incident took place at an operational berth on the east of the site at 8.05pm on Monday.

The fuel oil leak was stopped at source and the spill is contained within a confined area, according to a statement from Dublin Port.

The port’s shipping channel is largely unaffected and containment booms have been deployed, with specialist contractors on site to manage and recover the material.

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The port’s response teams are actively assessing and managing the situation in co-ordination with relevant authorities, including the Irish Coast Guard.

Port customers, drivers and passengers are advised to follow advice from terminal operators.

The Department of Transport has been contacted for comment.

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