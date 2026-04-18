Ireland

Coast Guard responding to vessel fire in Dun Laoghaire harbour

Eye-witnesses and images suggest a vessel is on fire in the water off the coast

Fire off Dublin Bay on Saturday afternoon. Photograph: Rebecca Daly
Fire off Dublin Bay on Saturday afternoon. Photograph: Rebecca Daly
Conor Pope
Sat Apr 18 2026 - 16:561 MIN READ

The Irish coastguard is currently dealing with an incident in Dublin Bay with eye-witnesses and images suggesting a vessel is on fire in the water of the coast.

The situation is unfolding and coastguard sources said it was too early to give exact details of the incident.

However, The Irish Times understands the vessel involved is currently in Dun Laoghaire harbour on the southern side of the bay.

Emergency services including units from the Coastguard, the Garda and the Dublin fire brigade have been arriving close to the scene of the fire to assist.

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In a statement, the Garda Press Office said Gardaí were “currently assisting emergency services near the scene of an incident involving a boat in Dun Laoghaire harbour.”

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Conor Pope

Conor Pope

Conor Pope is Consumer Affairs Correspondent, Pricewatch Editor