Ireland

Tuesday set to be mild, dull and damp, Met Éireann says

Drizzle, showers and rain forecast this week but some dry spells on Thursday

Conditions are expected to be fresher and gustier along coasts. Photograph: Bryan O Brien
Conditions are expected to be fresher and gustier along coasts. Photograph: Bryan O Brien
Tim O'Brien
Tue Apr 14 2026 - 06:001 MIN READ

Tuesday will be mild, dull and damp with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, Met Éireann has said.

The rain will turn heavy, particularly in parts of the west and southwest through the evening.

The national forecaster said there is also likely to be mist, hill and coastal fog with highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.

Conditions are expected to be fresher and gustier along coasts.

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Tuesday night is forecast to continue wet and breezy with widespread rain turning heavy at times over southern and western counties. Lowest temperatures of eight to 10 degrees, in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

On Wednesday, rain and drizzle will be generally widespread, with early heavy falls over southern and western parts. Scattered showers will feed in from the Atlantic bringing further heavy falls over southern counties through the afternoon, with the chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Thursday will start off bright and crisp with just isolated showers and long dry and sunny spells will develop through the day, Met Éireann said. Into the evening, cloud will increase from the southwest with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds

Generally unsettled conditions are expected to continue into Friday with rain and drizzle clearing to the northeast early on. Elsewhere scattered showers and the occasional sunny spell, with some showers turning heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in mostly moderate south to southwest winds.

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Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien is an Irish Times journalist