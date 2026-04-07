Ireland

Man (60s) killed in Co Louth road traffic collision

Woman in her 20s taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Traffic diversions are in place at the scene of a two-car collision on the N53 at Rassan, near Dundalk. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Tue Apr 07 2026 - 07:561 MIN READ

A man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene after a fatal road collision in Co Louth.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident on the N53 at Rassan, near Dundalk, on Monday evening.

The two-car collision took place around 10.15pm. The driver of one vehicle, a man in his late 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to Louth County Hospital, where a postmortem examination will take place.

A woman in her 20s, who was travelling in the second car, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

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The coroner has been notified. The scene remains preserved for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, and traffic diversions are in place, gardaí said.

They appealed for witnesses to come forward, including those who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time of the collision.

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