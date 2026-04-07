Man (60s) killed in Co Louth road traffic collision

Traffic diversions are in place at the scene of a two-car collision on the N53 at Rassan, near Dundalk. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene after a fatal road collision in Co Louth.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident on the N53 at Rassan, near Dundalk, on Monday evening.

The two-car collision took place around 10.15pm. The driver of one vehicle, a man in his late 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to Louth County Hospital, where a postmortem examination will take place.

A woman in her 20s, who was travelling in the second car, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The coroner has been notified. The scene remains preserved for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, and traffic diversions are in place, gardaí said.

They appealed for witnesses to come forward, including those who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time of the collision.