Gardaí seize ketamine valued at €830,000 during searches in west Dublin

Suspected ketamine valued at €830,000 has been seized in Dublin. Photograph: Garda Press Office

Gardaí have seized suspected ketamine valued at €830,000 during searches in Co Dublin.

Officers from the Ronanstown drugs unit conducted a search of a premises in Lucan on Sunday and discovered 1kg of the drug with an estimated value of €60,000.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested. He is being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at a Garda station in Co Dublin.

A number of follow-up searches were conducted on Monday morning, resulting in the recovery of 13kg of suspected ketamine, with an approximate value of €770,000.

The seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.