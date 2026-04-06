Ireland

Gardaí seize ketamine valued at €830,000 during searches in west Dublin

Man (20s) arrested and held at a Garda station after quantity of the drug found in Lucan search

Suspected ketamine valued at €830,000 has been seized in Dublin. Photograph: Garda Press Office
Suspected ketamine valued at €830,000 has been seized in Dublin. Photograph: Garda Press Office
Mon Apr 06 2026 - 18:081 MIN READ

Gardaí have seized suspected ketamine valued at €830,000 during searches in Co Dublin.

Officers from the Ronanstown drugs unit conducted a search of a premises in Lucan on Sunday and discovered 1kg of the drug with an estimated value of €60,000.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested. He is being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at a Garda station in Co Dublin.

A number of follow-up searches were conducted on Monday morning, resulting in the recovery of 13kg of suspected ketamine, with an approximate value of €770,000.

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The seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

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