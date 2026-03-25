Man (20s) dies following scrambler crash in Clare

A man in his early 20s has died following a road crash in Co Clare on Saturday night.
The single-vehicle incident involving an electric scrambler happened on Bóthar Na Luachra in Shannon shortly after 11.30pm.
The man was taken from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for treatment of serious injuries.
He was pronounced dead on Tuesday, gardaí said.
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Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. Road users who may have camera footage and were in the area at the time are asked to make it available to gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Shannon Garda station on 061 365 900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.