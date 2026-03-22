‘We are at a dangerous moment’: Action needed to prevent deeper crisis, Government says

Helen McEntee said threats by Iran to international shipping were 'unacceptable'.

Targeting of nuclear installations in the current conflict in the Middle East would mark “an extremely dangerous escalation and must be avoided”, the Government has said.

It has also said urgent action was now needed to prevent the crisis from deepening further and described threats by Iran to international shipping the region as “unacceptable”.

The Government has urged de-escalation of the conflict to create a space for dialogue.

In a statement on Sunday afternoon the Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee said: “We are at a dangerous moment, as a growing cycle of escalation and violence takes hold in the Gulf and across the wider Middle East, with ongoing military action by Israel, the United States and Iran.”

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She said while “Gulf partners have acted with notable restraint in the face of direct attacks by Iran, the risk of further escalation across the region remains grave”.

“We must all be clear, the obligations of international law apply to all parties and the ongoing loss of civilian life is unacceptable and must end.”

“The targeting of nuclear installations would mark an extremely dangerous escalation and must be avoided.”

McEntee said threats by Iran to international shipping were “unacceptable”.

Disruption to these vital routes are already having serious consequences for the global economy, felt most sharply by those least able to bear them.”

“Developments in Lebanon are also deeply worrying and reinforce the need to de-escalate, including in order to protect UNIFIL personnel and preserve regional stability.”

There are more than 300 Irish troops serving in Lebanon as part of the United Nations’ Unifil mission.

“I call on all parties to step back, de-escalate, halt attacks, and create the space for dialogue that can lead to lasting diplomatic solutions”, the Minister said.

On Sunday Israeli officials said more than 160 people had been injured - some seriously - in Iranian missile strikes on two southern Israeli towns close to a nuclear facility.

Iranian state TV earlier said the strikes were in response to an attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility on Saturday.