More than 100 people were wounded in Iranian missile strikes on two southern Israeli towns

Main points

US president Donald Trump has threatened to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants if Tehran does not fully reopen the strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

Iranian barrages tore through southern Israel on Saturday, leaving around 100 people wounded across Dimona and Arad.

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Six dead after helicopter crash in Qatar territorial waters

Six people ‌were killed in ​a helicopter crash in Qatar’s ​territorial waters ⁠while operations continue to ‌find ‌the ​last missing ⁠person, ​the ​interior ministry said ‌on Sunday.

The ​defence ministry earlier ⁠said ⁠the ​helicopter had crashed after suffering a technical ‌malfunction ⁠during “routine duty”.

Search operations are underway for crew members and passengers.

Asia’s oil-importing nations seek alternatives to overcome Strait of Hormuz blockage

The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuzis piling pressure on major importers of oil, gas and fuels from the Persian Gulf, prompting them to scramble for solutions.

For Asia’s oil-importing nations caught in the crossfire, the closure is limiting supplies of oil, gas and fuels and pushing up prices — forcing them to consider alternatives, in some cases by finding other suppliers or by attempting negotiations with Tehran.

India, in the grip of an acute liquefied petroleum gas shortage, has secured at least two cargoes of the cooking fuel and is negotiating transit for more.

In a weekend call with Iran’s President Ahmad Masoud Pezeshkian, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the importance of keeping shipping lanes “open and secure,” according to a post on X.

A Pakistan-bound crude tanker made its way through the corridor a week ago, while Turkey was also given the green light, according to a state-owned news outlet.

Other Asian buyers with close ties to the US are attempting to navigate the delicate balance between the urgent need for oil and lower prices — and the need to avoid antagonizing a volatile Trump administration, especially when most have resisted calls from Washington for warships to help secure the strait.

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi indicated in an interview on Friday that the country was ready to allow Japan-related ships to transit the waterway. His counterpart in Japan quickly clarified that the country was not considering unilateral negotiations.

Instead, Japan would focus on ensuring “conditions where everyone can pass,” foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi said, stressing the importance of maintaining broad freedom of navigation. About 45 Japan-linked vessels remain affected in the strait, he said on Sunday.

South Korea, another major importer of crude and exporter of fuels into Asia and beyond, has been similarly circumspect, saying it is closely monitoring developments and communicates with relevant countries, including Iran. - Bloomberg

Strait of Hormuz remains open to all except ‘enemies’, Iran tells UN maritime agency

The Strait of Hormuz remains open to ‌all shipping except vessels linked to “Iran’s enemies”, Iran’s representative to ​the UN maritime agency said on Sunday.

The ⁠threat of Iranian attacks during the US-Israeli ‌war ‌on Iran ​has kept most ships from getting through the narrow strait, the ⁠conduit for ​around a fifth of ​global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, threatening ‌a global energy shock.

Ali ​Mousavi said Tehran was ready to cooperate ⁠with the International Maritime ⁠Organisation ​to improve maritime safety and protect seafarers in the Gulf, adding that ships not linked to “Iran’s enemies” could pass the strait by coordinating security and safety arrangements with Tehran.

“Diplomacy remains Iran’s priority. However, ‌a complete cessation of ⁠aggression as well as mutual trust and confidence are more important,” Mousavi said, ‌adding that Israeli and US attacks against Iran were ​at the “root of the current ​situation in the Strait of Hormuz”. - Reuters

More than 100 people were wounded in Iranian missile strikes on two southern Israeli towns

More than 100 people were wounded in Iranian missile strikes on two southern Israeli towns on Saturday, after Israeli air defence systems failed to intercept the projectiles.

Images from the scene showed first responders searching the wreckage, including damaged residential buildings.

Tehran’s main nuclear enrichment site at Natanz was hit earlier in the day and it responded with missiles that hit the southern cities of Dimona and Arad, the largest near the centre in Israel’s sparsely populated Negev desert. It was the first time Iranian missiles penetrated Israel’s air defence systems in the area around the nuclear site.

“If the Israeli regime is unable to intercept missiles in the heavily protected Dimona area, it is, operationally, a sign of entering a new phase of the battle,” Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on X before word of the Arad strike spread.

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men look at destroyed buildings after an Iranian missile strike on March 22nd, 2026 in Arad, Israel. Photograph: Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said more emergency crews were being sent to the scene.

“This is a very difficult evening,” he said.

Rescue workers said the direct hit in Arad caused widespread damage across at least 10 apartment buildings, three of them badly damaged and in danger of collapsing. At least 64 people were taken to hospitals.

Dimona is about 12 miles west of the nuclear research centre and Arad is around 22 miles north. - Associated Press

Destroyed buildings after an Iranian missile strike on March 22nd, 2026 in Arad, Israel. Photograph: Getty Images

Donald Trump warns US will ‘obliterate’ Iranian power plants if it fails to open Strait of Hormuz

Good morning – and welcome to our ongoing coverage of the US-Israel war on Iran and its repercussions for the Middle East, the world and the global economy.

President Donald Trump warned the US will “obliterate” Iranian power plants if it does not fully open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

His statement came hours after Iranian missiles struck two communities in southern Israel late on Saturday, leaving buildings shattered and dozens injured in dual attacks not far from Israel’s main nuclear research centre.

The developments signalled the war was moving in a dangerous new direction at the start of its fourth week.

Mr Trump — who is facing increasing pressure at home to secure the Strait as oil prices soar — issued the ultimatum in a social media post while he spent the weekend at his Florida home.

Mr Trump said he is giving Iran 48 hours to open the vital waterway or face a new round of attacks. He said the US would destroy “various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!”

Iran warned early on Sunday that any strike on its energy facilities would prompt attacks on US and Israeli energy and infrastructure assets in the region, according to a statement citing an Iranian military spokesperson carried by state media and semi-official outlets. - Associated Press