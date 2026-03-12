Man (40s) killed in motorway crash in Co Meath

Gardaí at the scene of a fatal road traffic crash between a van and a lorry on the M3 at Dunshaughlin. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the M3 northbound at Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident, which involved a truck and a van and occurred shortly after 2am.

The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to Navan mortuary and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course. The coroner has been notified

The driver of the truck was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown as a precaution.

The northbound lanes between Junctions 5 and 6 have been closed for technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the M3 between Junction 5 and Junction 6 between 1.15am and 2.15am on Thursday morning are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.