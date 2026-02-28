No bail for man (32) who allegedly ran over garda with scrambler on path in Dublin

The scrambler allegedly used in the incident in Mulhuddart, Dublin, that left a garda with multiple injuries earlier this month

A 32-year-old man has been denied bail after a garda was injured in a collision with a “high-powered” scrambler on a footpath in Mulhuddart, Dublin.

Michael Jones appeared at Dublin District Court on Saturday in connection with the incident on Thursday evening, February 26th.

Jones, of Whitestown Drive, Mulhuddart, was charged with endangerment by intentionally or recklessly engaging in conduct that created a substantial risk of death or serious harm to another at Blakestown Way.

He was remanded in custody by Judge Conor Fottrell and is due back in court on Thursday.

The defendant denies the charge, which is a charge under section 13 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act and, on conviction, is punishable by a sentence of up to seven years’ imprisonment.

Opposing bail, Gda Liam Bowes cited the seriousness of the case and concerns that the accused would fail to appear in court.

Bowes said Jones made no reply when charged at Blanchardstown Garda station. He alleged he and a male colleague observed a person wearing a black balaclava riding a motorcycle at about 8.25pm. The bail hearing was told the motorcycle was driven “in a dangerous manner” on a green area, endangering members of the public.

Bowes remained in the patrol car to watch the suspect, who, he claimed, continued driving dangerously. The garda gave evidence that his colleague got out and tried to approach the motorcyclist to seize the vehicle and prevent it from being a danger to members of the public.

The court heard that the person on the scrambler was on a footpath and accelerated at high speed, reaching about 40km/h.

The judge was told the motorcycle collided with the officer, and both parties were knocked to the ground.

The garda, in his 20s, suffered injuries to his legs, arms and head, consistent with a collision with a powerful motorcycle, the court heard.

A Dublin Fire Brigade ambulance crew treated him. He did not attend the hearing because he was on bed rest.

Bowes gave evidence that he identified the accused at the scene. Defence solicitor John Quinn told Bowes the allegations would be “fully contested”. He argued there were no grounds to refuse bail.

Quinn stressed his client had the presumption of innocence, which Bowes accepted but he alleged Jones was caught “red-handed” and there was good evidence against him.

In response, Quinn said that would be a matter for the trial, and he argued the bail objections were not well-founded.

The court heard Jones had suffered some mental health difficulties in 2025 and was unemployed.

Jones did not give evidence. The judge emphasised that the accused still enjoyed the presumption of innocence. However, he held that as a matter of probability, the accused would attempt to evade justice given the seriousness of the case and the supporting evidence.

Legal aid was granted along with an order sought by the defence that Jones received medical and psychiatric treatment in custody.