More than 140,000 drivers still on learner permits in advance of sweeping rule changes

New rules from November will aim to ensure learners take a test within a reasonable period. Photograph: PA

More than 140,000 learner drivers are on at least their second learner permit, including almost 69,000 who have held three or more without passing a driving test.

More than 9,000 learners failed to show up for their driving test last year, the highest number since 2019. Road Safety Authority (RSA) data shows 9,193 did not cancel their appointment, preventing other learners awaiting a test from taking the slot.

Learner drivers can have an unlimited number of permits. Once they secure written confirmation that they have applied for a test, they can then apply to renew the learner permit.

However, sweeping new rules, due to come into effect from November, aim to crack down on the number of no-shows and ensure learners take a test within a reasonable period.

The RSA has also revealed that 12 IT systems will need to be updated “to introduce the new provisions to restrict the use of multiple learner permits”.

This will include changes to systems across the National Driver Licence Service (NDLS), the customer service portal, driver applications, testing, licensing and education. All 12 system changes are to be delivered by third parties with a deadline of November 1st to facilitate the launch of the new rules.

The regulation changes will require any unqualified driver seeking a third permit, or holding a third or subsequent permit, to undertake the entire learning process again if a test has not been taken within the previous two years. This will include the theory test and obligatory 12 formal driving lessons.

Figures regarding the volume of learner permit holders were disclosed in parliamentary replies to Oireachtas transport committee chairman Michael Murphy.

The RSA, which has responsibility for learner permits and driving tests, told the Fine Gael TD that 68,787 drivers were on a third or subsequent learner permit and 73,017 were holding a second permit, a total of 141,804.

Murphy said there were “extraordinarily high numbers on second permits, more than 73,000 and then a further almost 69,000 on third or subsequent [permits]. These numbers are deeply concerning and point to structural problems in the driving training and testing systems.”

He welcomed the work on new rules by Minister of State for Transport Seán Canney, who has responsibility for the RSA. “My real concern is the impact this will have on testing capacity.”

The RSA said letters have now been sent to the 68,787 drivers on their third permit “to inform them of the changes to learner permits coming into effect”.

The authority added that “the majority of drivers on second learner permits have a learner permit with a validity period of two years”. Information has also been placed on the RSA and NDLS websites advising of the new rule changes.

Murphy said “the scale of the IT change required across 12 different systems highlights how complex this reform is”.

Road safety advocacy group Parc regularly compiles the average waiting times for driving tests from RSA figures, which last week showed an average of 10.66 weeks. Thirty-five of the 57 test centres were at, or below, the target average waiting time of 10 weeks. However, the Dún Laoghaire and Mulhuddart centres in Dublin had the highest waiting times of five months, or 21 weeks.

Parc founder Susan Gray said that while the RSA had reduced the waiting time to 10 weeks by September, “it is creeping up”.

She added that the number of no-shows, at 9,193, was “a wild waste of the testers’ time . . . These slots are lost to other learners eager to get an early test appointment”.

The RSA retained more than €750,000 in driving test application fees (€781,405) from no-shows in 2025, she said, based on a test costing €85.