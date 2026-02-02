Man (40s) dies after collision between car and lorry in Co Cavan

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

A man in his 40s has died following a road crash in Co Cavan on Monday.

The collision, involving a car and a lorry on the R192 at Corcloughan, Shercock, occurred shortly before 7.30am. The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The lorry driver, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital for assessment, according to a Garda statement.

The road remains closed pending a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions remain in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. Road users who were in the area at the time and may have camera footage are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda station on 042-9694570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111, or any Garda station.