Ireland

Infant boy seriously injured following dog attack in Kilkenny

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident at Callan

The infant boy was subsequently taken to Children's Health Ireland, Crumlin. Photograph: Alan Betson
Ronan McGreevy
Wed Jan 28 2026 - 23:101 MIN READ

An infant boy has sustained serious injuries after being attacked by two dogs in Co Kilkenny.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident at Callan at about 3pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The boy is receiving treatment for his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening, at Children’s Health Ireland in Crumlin.

The dogs have been removed by the dog warden and arrangements are being made with the local veterinary services for their euthanisation.

The scene is currently preserved pending a technical examination.

Ban on use of scramblers in public places being planned following teenager’s death ]

Ronan McGreevy is a news reporter with The Irish Times