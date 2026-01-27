Gamblers almost twice as likely to develop problem if they begin as children, ESRI finds

In households where a parent is a heavy gambler, the chances of a child becoming a problem gambler increases by 80 per cent.

Gamblers are almost twice as likely to develop a problem if they begin when they are children, new research suggests.

A study by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) found that two-thirds of Irish people under the age of 18 have gambled.

Those who do show an 83 to 87 per cent increase in the chance of problem gambling in later life.

Having a parent who gambled and having parents with more positive attitudes toward gambling are also associated with increased risk of developing a problem as an adult.

In households where a parent is a heavy gambler, the chances of a child becoming a problem gambler increases by 80 per cent.

When these risk factors were combined, those who gambled before 18 and had a parent who gambled heavily, had a fourfold increase in the risk of problem gambling.

The most common forms of gambling for those under 18 were slot machines (33 per cent), scratch cards (31 per cent), horse or dog betting (27 per cent), gambling among friends (23 per cent), bingo (20 per cent) and lotteries (20 per cent).

Certain forms of childhood gambling, such as sports betting, loot boxes and casino games, were linked to a higher risk of problem gambling in later life. However, the ESRI states more evidence is needed to measure the impact of these relatively less common forms of gambling.

The nationally representative sample of 1,663 adults took part in an online survey.

Participants were asked if they had gambled before the age of 18, whether their parents gambled – and how frequently, if they did – and their parents’ attitudes towards gambling.

The ESRI concluded that childhood gambling experiences “strongly predict” problem gambling as an adult.

It recommended there should be stricter regulation to protect children from gambling exposure, including better age checks, limits on gambling marketing and regulation of products that appeal to children.

A previous study by the ESRI estimated that 3.3 per cent of the adult population in Ireland, or 130,000 people, can be classed as problem gamblers.

The total annual spend on gambling in Ireland is €5.5 billion. Of this, the ESRI estimates 28.3 per cent is funded by the problem gambling cohort.

Problem gamblers spend on average more than €1,000 a month on gambling, more than a third of the average net income of €2,996 per month.