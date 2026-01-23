Ireland

Catherine Connolly resumes engagements after pause due to husband falling ill

Two events were cancelled after Brian McEnery began to feel unwell ahead of presidential address

President Catherine Connolly and her husband, Brian McEnery. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
Jack White
Fri Jan 23 2026 - 16:141 MIN READ

President Catherine Connolly is to resume engagements on Friday evening after her husband, Brian McEnery, took ill at an event earlier this week.

An address due to be delivered by the President to ambassadors and consular representatives at Áras an Uachtaráin on Wednesday was cancelled after Mr McEnery began to feel unwell.

Ms Connolly and her husband were nearing the end of a receiving line of the diplomats at the time. The address, which was due to be delivered after, was instead circulated to attendees.

Two engagements scheduled to take place in Galway on Thursday were subsequently cancelled.

However, it is understood the President will be resuming engagements on Friday evening, when she will officially launch Scoil Gheimhridh Joe Steve.

Who will be Ireland's 'first gentleman'? The man behind Catherine Connolly

The annual poetry festival in the Cois Fharraige area of Connemara commemorates and shares the work of Joe Steve Ó Neachtain, who died in January 2020.

On Saturday, the President is due to attend the opening of the new Clan Stand at Dexcom Stadium in Galway.

Jack White is a reporter for The Irish Times