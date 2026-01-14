Cavan man who drowned in Australia remembered as hero at funeral

Irish man Sean Keaney, who drowned in Australia on New Year’s Eve, was a “kind and generous” person, who “touched so many people and packed so many good times into his short life,” his funeral Mass has heard.

Originally from Ballinagh, Co Cavan, but living in Hanwell, London, Mr Keaney (35) drowned at the popular Whitehaven Beach on Whitsunday Island, near the Great Barrier Reef.

His family said he lost his life trying to save others on the beach.

Speaking at his funeral on Wednesday, his sister Breda described him as “the kind of person who lifted the mood of the room just by walking into it”.

He had, she said, an “animated manner of telling a story and a giant presence on the dance floor” and was “so generous with his time for everyone in his life”.

He was described as having loved travelling and over the past couple of years had been to a number of countries including Vietnam and Guatemala.

“His final trip was one he had been looking forward to for a long time ... We heard stories from people he met on his final days – people who felt they knew him a long time – that was the effect he had on people,” Breda said.

More than 1,000 people watched the funeral’s live stream and a large crowd gathered at St Joseph’s Church in Drumkilly, Co Cavan.

Football was a huge part of his life and a Manchester United jersey was among the gifts brought to the altar.

In a tribute posted online, Tara GFC, the London GAA club for which he played for the past four years, described his death as “heartbreaking”.

“We were incredibly lucky to have Sean by our side as we celebrated last year’s and this year’s Championship victories ... Sean will be unbelievably missed by us all,” it said.

He formed “important friendships” during his time at University College Dublin, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, for which his parents were “so incredibly proud”, his sister said at the funeral.

He was “exceptional at what he did”, his sister said, and later formed a business with his brother, Matt, who also spoke at the funeral. He thanked those who contributed to a fundraiser in his brother’s memory, and in support of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, a charity dedicated to easing the financial burden for bereaved families repatriating loved ones who die abroad. The fundraiser raised more than £123,000 (€141,000).

“We’re all hurting together and the support has been incredible ... Thanks to you all for donating your hard-earned money to this charity,” he said.

“Sean tragically lost his life trying to save others on the beach,” for which his family and others described him as “heroic”, Matt said, adding: “We are so proud of you Sean.”

Sean Keaney is predeceased by his father Charlie, and survived by his mother Bridie, his sisters Cathriona, Fiona, Breda, Katie, brothers Matt, Cathal and Thomas, and extended family and friends.