Ulster Banner to remain NI flag for Commonwealth Games following guidance

Team Northern Ireland during the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty

The Ulster Banner will continue to be used by the Northern Ireland team at the Commonwealth Games following Stormont ministerial guidance.

It comes after a suggestion that Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland (CGNI) would use the CGNI corporate logo at the 2026 games in Glasgow in the continued absence of guidance from Stormont.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, CGNI said they had been asking Stormont since November 2020 for guidance regarding which flags should be flown at the Commonwealth Games.

They said following “extensive media coverage on Monday”, the North’s Minister for Communities Gordon Lyons “provided such guidance”.

“The Minister for Communities, who holds the portfolio for sports, offered ‘clear and unequivocal guidance’ and stated ‘For the avoidance of doubt, and to reiterate on the guidance which you have sought, the Ulster Banner should be used as the flag for Northern Ireland athletes at the Commonwealth Games’.

“We note this guidance which will be implemented.”

They added: “The CGNI Board and member sports are representative of the wider Northern Ireland community. We will continue to promote equality, diversity and inclusion in all we do, in line with our motto, One Community, One Team.”

Mr Lyons said CGNI “made the right decision this evening”.

“Now is the time to focus on supporting our incredible athletes,” he added in a post on the social media network X.

Earlier, Mr Lyons said he would explore whether he has the power to enforce the use of the Ulster Banner as the Northern Ireland flag at the Commonwealth Games. – PA