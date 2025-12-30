Ireland

Met Éireann forecasts possibility of snow as temperatures drop across Ireland

Met Éireann forecasts cold and clear days as frost and ice develops

Met Éireann forecats sunny spells and showers with some falls of sleet and snow possible on Friday. Photograph: Cathal McNaughton/Reuters
Met Éireann forecats sunny spells and showers with some falls of sleet and snow possible on Friday. Photograph: Cathal McNaughton/Reuters
Sarah Burns
Tue Dec 30 2025 - 15:462 MIN READ

Temperatures are due to drop in Ireland this week, with frost and ice overnight in places and a chance of snow early in the New Year.

Met Éireann said plenty of dry weather was due over the coming days with just some light showers at times along with the possibility of snow on Friday.

Wednesday, New Year’s Eve, is due to be dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. The cloud will give way to longer sunny spells as the day goes on with highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees.

It will be cloudy early in the night with some light rain sinking southwards. Clear spells and showers will follow from the north. Lowest temperatures will be between -2 to 3 degrees with frost and icy stretches developing.

READ MORE

‘There’s no water any more’: How palm oil plantations drained a Guatemalan rainforest community

Man claimed €12,000 in pandemic payments while in State illegally

‘We were heartbroken when they left’: Removal of asylum seekers from Wicklow village raises questions

O’Brien warned ESB and EirGrid over house connections

Thursday, New Year’s Day, will see cloud and patchy light rain in Munster and south Leinster slowly clear southwards through the day.

Elsewhere, there will be sunshine and scattered showers, most frequent for northern coastal areas. Highest temperatures will be between 5 to 9 degrees.

Thursday night will be mostly dry with clear spells and just a few wintry showers, with lowest temperatures of -1 to 4 degrees.

Friday will see sunny spells and showers with some falls of sleet and snow possible. Highest temperatures will be between 2 to 6 degrees generally in light to moderate northwesterly winds.

The forecaster said Saturday and Sunday would be very cold and mostly dry, though some wintry showers will occur, mainly in the north and northwest. Daytime highs will reach just one to 5 degrees with sharp frosts and ice developing during the nights.

Met Éireann said it will continue to be cold coming into early next week but there will be “plenty of dry weather”.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns is a reporter for The Irish Times