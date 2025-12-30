Met Éireann forecasts possibility of snow as temperatures drop across Ireland

Met Éireann forecats sunny spells and showers with some falls of sleet and snow possible on Friday. Photograph: Cathal McNaughton/Reuters

Temperatures are due to drop in Ireland this week, with frost and ice overnight in places and a chance of snow early in the New Year.

Met Éireann said plenty of dry weather was due over the coming days with just some light showers at times along with the possibility of snow on Friday.

Wednesday, New Year’s Eve, is due to be dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. The cloud will give way to longer sunny spells as the day goes on with highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees.

It will be cloudy early in the night with some light rain sinking southwards. Clear spells and showers will follow from the north. Lowest temperatures will be between -2 to 3 degrees with frost and icy stretches developing.

Thursday, New Year’s Day, will see cloud and patchy light rain in Munster and south Leinster slowly clear southwards through the day.

Elsewhere, there will be sunshine and scattered showers, most frequent for northern coastal areas. Highest temperatures will be between 5 to 9 degrees.

Thursday night will be mostly dry with clear spells and just a few wintry showers, with lowest temperatures of -1 to 4 degrees.

Friday will see sunny spells and showers with some falls of sleet and snow possible. Highest temperatures will be between 2 to 6 degrees generally in light to moderate northwesterly winds.

The forecaster said Saturday and Sunday would be very cold and mostly dry, though some wintry showers will occur, mainly in the north and northwest. Daytime highs will reach just one to 5 degrees with sharp frosts and ice developing during the nights.

Met Éireann said it will continue to be cold coming into early next week but there will be “plenty of dry weather”.