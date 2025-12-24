Santa tracker live 2025: Watch Santa’s progress as he delivers Christmas presents across the world

As children across Ireland count down the hours to Christmas morning, Santa has already started his journey delivering presents to children elsewhere in the world.

According to top sources, Santa’s sleigh will be entering Irish airspace at roughly 9pm on Christmas Eve.

But for those who can’t wait, you can track Santa’s progress live with Norad’s Santa simulator, which provides up-to-date information on his location - and gives an indication of when you need to start thinking about putting out the mince pies and milk.

The Santa tracker is run by the North American defence agency Norad.

This year marks the 70th year of this particular tracker, which has developed over the years as technology has - it now includes a live videostream which simulates Santa’s progress as he delivers presents to children across the world.

Santa should expect dry and settled conditions once he starts crossing Ireland, with Met Éireann forecasting a cold, dry night for Santa and his reindeer with mostly clear skies for late evening and overnight.

