Man (40s) dies after being hit by car in Co Carlow

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the R703 in Ballyroughan Big, Borris, Co Carlow on Saturday at 4.30pm.

The collision occurred after a car struck a pedestrian at Ballyroughan Big, Co Carlow. The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner has been notified and a postmortem examination will take place in due course.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 60s, was uninjured.

The road remains closed overnight, preserved pending a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. Traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.