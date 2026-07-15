Chemical company apologises for false critical incident alarm, leaving Dublin residents in fear

Barclay Chemicals is classified as a Tier 1 ‘Seveso’ site – an industrial facility that handles large quantities of hazardous substances. Stock photograph

A chemical company has apologised after a critical incident alarm at its site activated by accident, leaving local people fearing they were in real danger.

The alarm at Barclay Chemicals in Damastown, Dublin went off just after midnight last Saturday, emitting a high-pitched siren for over an hour that could be heard several kilometres away.

Local people have complained they got no information that it was a false alarm and had to shut their windows in fear of a toxin release on a stifling hot night.

Barclay Chemicals, which produces weed and pest killers, is classified as a Tier 1 “Seveso” site – an industrial facility that handles large quantities of hazardous substances.

The company told The Irish Times: “The site’s major incident siren was inadvertently activated due to a technical issue with the alarm system. At no point was there any risk to employees, the local community or the environment.

“Barclay Chemicals recognises that the siren is extremely loud and understands that its activation, which lasted for approximately one hour, caused significant disturbance and concern for local residents.

“The company sincerely apologises for the inconvenience.” It said a faulty switch was found to be the cause.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA), which monitors Seveso sites, said it was aware of the incident and the attendance on site of An Garda Síochána, fire services and the company’s security provider.

“However, as no hazardous substance released or chemical incident occurred, the event does not meet the criteria for a notifiable COMAH (Control of Major Accident Hazards) incident and therefore does not trigger a COMAH investigation,” it said.

Local residents, however, were unhappy with the lack of communication around the incident. Dozens took to social media to say they had spent an anxious night, unsure what to do while enduring sweltering conditions.

Maria Murray, a primary schoolteacher who lived close to the site up to a few years ago, said she could hear the siren five kilometres away where she now lives.

“Because I’m still in local WhatsApp groups, I eventually saw that a neighbourhood representative had been on to the Gardai and had confirmation that there was no danger,” she said.

“But only for her posting, I’d have been wondering all night what’s going on and is it safe to leave the windows open.”

Barclay Chemicals said: “Were this a genuine incident, Barclay would communicate all information through the official Garda channels to those residing or working in the public information zone.”

Murray said that was not good enough. “There needs to be a way of communicating with the public – at least a dedicated social media channel with regular updates.

“This isn’t just about Dublin 15. There are Seveso sites all around the country and I’d wonder how many communities would know how to react to an alarm.”

Local Sinn Féin TD Paul Donnelly posted on Facebook that he would raise the issue with Fingal County Council’s environmental unit.

“From my interactions with the community, no one knew what the alarm was and no one had a clue what to do. They were very concerned as they heard the alarm but nothing else from the authorities. This is not acceptable,” he said.

Fingal County Council was contacted for comment.

Ireland has around 100 Seveso sites, about half classified as Tier 1. The classification comes from EU regulations devised after a chemical company accident caused serious health and environmental damage in the Italian town of Seveso. The 50th anniversary of the Seveso accident was last Friday.