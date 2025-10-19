Weather: Rain to ease but downpours will never be far away next week

The downpours that dominated for much of the weekend will slowly clear from the west on Sunday, and while drier and brighter conditions are set to extend nationwide by the early afternoon, the days ahead will be marked by downpours and heavy grey clouds.

While the outlook for at least part of the Sunday is a little bit brighter, there is still the possibility of some heavy and thundery showers, mainly in the Munster area.

Fresh to strong and gusty south-easterly winds will ease as the rain clears with temperatures ranging from 13 to 17 degrees.

Sunday night will bring a mix of clear spells and showers, merging to longer spells of rain at times, especially over the southern half of the country

Monday will start “rather cloudy” with scattered showers “merging to longer spells of rain at times, especially near the east coast”.

There will be some heavy bursts and isolated thunderstorms are possible but they will ease towards the evening with temperatures struggling to get past 16 degrees.

Monday night will also be pretty damp across much of the country with a few mist and fog patches mainly across the midlands, north and east.

Tuesday will start grey and drizzly but brightening up from the west as the day goes on with sunny spells and a few showers.

It will be largely dry with long clear spells on Tuesday night, apart from isolated coastal showers in the west and north while it will be mainly dry and bright at first on Wednesday with hazy sunshine to begin with just a few showers, mainly in the west and north.

Cloud will increase from the south through the day with outbreaks of rain developing, turning heavy in parts of the south later.

There is “some uncertainty in the detail at present for Wednesday night, but current indications suggest wet and potentially windy conditions, with rain spreading north-eastward over the country,” according to Met Éireann.