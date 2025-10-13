Ireland

Man dies following motorbike crash in Co Limerick

Single-vehicle incident took place at Callahow, Dromcollogher, at about 7.00pm on Sunday

Mon Oct 13 2025 - 08:15

A man in his 50s has died after his motorbike crashed in Co Limerick on Sunday evening.

The incident took place at Callahow, Dromcollogher, at about 7.00pm.

There were no other vehicles involved.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to University Hospital Limerick for a postmortem examination.

The scene was preserved for a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

The road was closed with local diversions put in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area between 6.15pm and 7.15pm on Sunday are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on (061) 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

