Gardaí investigate as man’s body discovered in Co Cork

Body of man (40s) found in Doneraile, Mallow in the early hours of Sunday morning

An incident room has been established at Mallow Garda station. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Sun Oct 12 2025 - 09:33

A man’s body has been discovered in Co Cork.

Gardaí in Mallow are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a man, aged in his 40s, following the discovery at Rockview Terrace, Doneraile, Mallow in the early hours of this morning.

The assistant state pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster has been contacted to attend the scene where the body remains at this time.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Mallow Garda station. A family liaison officer has also been assigned to provide support to the family.

The Garda Technical Bureau has been requested to attend the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them and are seeking any available camera footage from those who were in the vicinity of Doneraile villagethis morning from 12am to 2am.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda station on 022 31 450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

