Irish weather: ‘Unsettled’ week ahead with frequent rainfall

There will be a cloudy start to October with rain and drizzle forecast. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/ The Irish Times

Met Éireann has indicated the weather in Ireland will be “unsettled” in the coming week with frequent rainfall, most persistent across the west and the north.

However, temperatures will increase to slightly higher than normal for this time of year.

A cloudy start is expected on Monday, September 29th, with plenty of dry weather, though isolated patches of light rain and drizzle will spread eastwards across the country.

There will be occasional bright spells in the midlands and east with highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.

Monday night will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading from the west early in the night. It is due to be a milder night with lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees.

A dull and damp day is forecast for Tuesday with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. The best of any dry spells will be in the east and southeast with temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees.

More persistent rain will spread from the west early on Tuesday night, becoming patchier by morning. It will be mild with lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

There will be a cloudy start to October on Wednesday with rain and drizzle, most persistent in the west and southwest with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees.

Thursday is set to be wet and breezy with continued rain, turning heavy at times across the southwest, west and north and highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees. It is expected to remain unsettled for Friday and the weekend with further spells of heavy rain and windy conditions at times.