Met Éireann issues rain warnings for Friday and Saturday

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rain warning to take effect in several counties from Friday afternoon and in 14 counties for all day on Saturday.

The national forecaster says there will be spells of heavy rain across Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford from 2pm on Friday, lasting until midnight.

For 24 hours from 00:01 on Saturday a yellow rain warning will be in force across Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.

The UK Met Office has issued a similar rain warning for Antrim and Down that is to apply from Saturday at noon until 3am on Sunday.

The downpours bring with them the possibility of localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions, Met Éireann says, while the UK Met Office says there is a “small chance” of flooding in those two northern counties.

More generally, the weather in Ireland on Friday morning will be drizzly, with rain mostly clearing eastward but lingering in the southeast, with heavy falls at times. Elsewhere is predicted to be mostly dry from early afternoon with bright or sunny spells Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees are expected in light to moderate winds.

An area of low pressure to Ireland’s south will continue to dominate the weather on Saturday, the forecaster says. Heavy rain spells affecting the south and east could be thundery, while it will mainly hold dry elsewhere. The forecaster says there is potential for the day to become fairly windy, while highest temperatures are expected to be between 12 to 17 degrees.

Sunday morning is predicted to start wet and blustery in the east before clearing. Otherwise, Met Éireann says, it will be a cool, breezy day with sunshine, scattered showers and highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees, but feeling cooler due a “wind-chill effect”.