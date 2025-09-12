Ireland

Dutch broadcaster follows RTÉ lead in potential Eurovision boycott

Organiser European Broadcasting Union consulting with members over Israel concerns

The Netherlands has followed Ireland in saying it will not participate in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest if Israel participates. Photograph: Getty
Fri Sept 12 2025 - 13:04

The Netherlands has joined Ireland in saying it will not take part in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest if Israel participates in the event due to the scale of the suffering in Gaza, Dutch broadcaster AvroTros said on Friday.

On Thursday, RTÉ said Israel’s participation was “unconscionable” given the “ongoing and appalling loss of lives in Gaza.”

Recent editions of Eurovision have been overshadowed by protests at Israel’s inclusion over its continuing military assault on Gaza, which followed the October 7th, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas militants.

AvroTros said it had also taken into account the high number of journalists that have died in Gaza in deciding to boycott the 2026 contest, which was watched by 166 million people on television this year, if Israel attends.

Israel has denied targeting journalists in the enclave.

The European Broadcasting Union which organises the event said on Thursday it understood the “concerns and deeply held views around the ongoing conflict in the Middle East”.

“We are still consulting with all EBU members to gather views on how we manage participation and geopolitical tensions around the Eurovision Song Contest,” director Martin Green said in an emailed statement. – Reuters

