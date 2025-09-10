€20,000-per-month EuroDreams lottery prize is won in Wicklow

One of this week's two National Lottery EuroDreams winning tickets was bought in SuperValu, Castle Street Shopping Centre in Bray, Co Wicklow

Both of this week’s two EuroDreams prizes were won by players in Co Wicklow, the National Lottery has confirmed.

The top prize of €20,000 every month for 30 years was won by an online player.

The second-tier prize of €2,000 a month for five years, meanwhile, was purchased at SuperValu in the Castle Street shopping centre in Bray.

Officials from the National Lottery will be at the SuperValu store on Wednesday to officially announce details of the winning tickets.

EuroDreams is played in eight countries: Ireland, Austria, Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland. The winning numbers were selected in a draw on Monday night.

It marks the country’s first EuroDreams top-prize win since the game was launched in 2023.

Worth €7.2 million in total, it will be paid in monthly tax-free amounts of €20,000, spread over 30 years, prompting would-be winners to consider how they might spend their monthly windfall over the next three decades.

National Lottery spokesman Darragh O’Dwyer said the €20,000-per-month prize was life-changing.

“It’s a dream double win for Ireland ... We’re encouraging all our players to check their tickets, as you could be one of Ireland’s latest big winners.”

Wednesday’s announcement will feed the normal curiosity that accompanies big-ticket wins.

Last June, a family syndicate claimed the largest EuroMillions prize in Irish history, netting €250 million.