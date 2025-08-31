Forecast for ‘changeable’ weather this week, with rain and brighter spells, Met Éireann says

Met Éireann forecasts there will be spells of rain through the week. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photo

Widespread rainfall, alongside a possible isolated thunderstorm, will gradually move from the west to east of Ireland on Sunday, according to Met Éireann.

Spot flooding caused by heavy and blustery showers are on the cards in Connacht, with “strong to near gale force” winds at times concentrated in coastal areas as well.

Temperatures on Sunday will top 17 degrees and benefit from more moderate south to southwesterly winds when inland.

The forecaster says showers will continue into the early hours of the night, with lowest temperatures between 11 to 14 degrees, although the wind will lighten off.

The south of the country will see a similar story, with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees on Sunday, but downpours and strong winds will be present.

Connacht’s and Munster’s showers will reach Leinster and eventually Dublin come the afternoon, some of which will be heavy at times, although they’re expected to be less severe the farther east they go.

Highest temperatures in Dublin will reach 17 or 18 degrees, with “fresh and gusty southerly winds” affording residents a cool Sunday evening. Rain showers will become less frequent as night falls, allowing for a sunny start to September.

Met Éireann says the first week of the meteorological autumn will be “changeable and mixed”. It forecasts some spells of rain interspersed with drier and brighter interludes, and, after what has been a hotter than average summer, a cooler feeling in the air.

In Leinster, a misty start to September will introduce what will become a tug of war between moderate rain showers and equally cool sunshine. Daytime highest temperatures are steady around 18 and 19 degrees, however, this will drop considerably at night to 7 degrees at its lowest.

It’ll be cloudy in Munster and Leinster at the start of the week, Met Éireann predicts, leading to scattered showers through the south and southwest of the country.

Munster will have the same temperature highs of 18 and 19 degrees as the east. However, Met Éireann is tracking an area of low pressure from the south coast to see if clouds will burst from above as the week progresses.

“For now though it looks like Thursday and Friday will be sunshine and scattered showers, a few heavy, but good dry spells too,” Met Éireann said.

Ulster will remain drier than the rest of the island, however Donegal will suffer the same showers and near gale force gusts as much of the west coast in the coming days.

When the sun comes out, it won’t be particularly strong, with UV index indicators bordering on the low-to-moderate range.