154 vacant pubs earmarked for conversion into housing since need for planning permission dropped

The former Central Bar in Ardagh, Co Limerick, following its conversion into housing.

Local authorities have received notification of more than 150 developments turning vacant pubs into housing units since the need for planning permission for such conversions was dropped.

In 2018, the Department of Housing introduced new rules removing a requirement to secure permission to convert certain vacant commercial buildings into residential units. In 2022, the exemption was extended to include vacant former pubs.

Between 2018 and 2024, local authorities received 1,457 notifications to convert vacant commercial properties into housing units, according to figures published by the department on Tuesday. It said these conversions have the potential to create up to 3,429 new homes.

Of the 1,457 notifications, 154 relate to vacant pubs. These conversions could create up to 459 new homes, the department said.

The Central Bar in Ardagh, Co Limerick, before its conversion

Relevant councils have been notified of planning exemptions at the following former pubs: The Players Lounge, Fairview, Dublin 3; Sean Mac D’s pub in Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6; The Chimes Bar in Shandon, Cork; and Epic Bar and Nightclub in Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo.

Last year saw the highest number of conversion notifications (292) received by local authorities since the introduction of the exemptions.

Between 2018 and 2024, Dublin City Council received 153 conversion notifications, the most received by a local authority. Limerick City and County Council received the second-highest number of notifications at 125.

The planning exemptions, provided for by the Planning and Development Act (Exempted Development) Regulations 2022 statutory instrument, allow for buildings previously used as shops, offices and pubs to be converted without permission.

Before: The Bridge Inn Bar in Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick, which had been vacant since it closed in 2003

After: The former Bridge Inn Bar in Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick, post-conversion into residential property

In a statement, Minister for Housing James Browne said planning exemptions played “a vital role in unlocking the potential of vacant commercial buildings”.

He added: “I feel very strongly about buildings lying often vacant in the middle of a housing crisis and to be honest, it is not acceptable if a conversion is possible. It is imperative that we convert suitable properties into homes and give people the opportunity to do that.

“Transforming premises such as former pubs is a practical community-focused solution which, as well as streamlining the planning process, makes efficient use of existing infrastructure and services.”

John Cummins, Minister of State with responsibility for planning, said the exemptions proved very effective in “encouraging the transformation of vacant commercial buildings, including space above shops, into residential use”.