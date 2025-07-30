Man (68) dies in workplace accident in Cork

The Health and Safety Authority is investigating the incident near Macroom in which Pat Corcoran died

A man (68) who died in a workplace accident in Co Cork has been named locally as Pat Corcoran.

The accident occurred yesterday afternoon at a family-owned packaging and pallet company in Clondrohid village, 6.4km north of Macroom. The emergency services were called to the scene and Mr Corcoran was transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH), where he was pronounced dead.

The coroner has been notified and a postmortem examination will be completed at CUH. An inquest will take place at a later date.

The Health and Safety Authority said it is “aware of the fatal incident and has launched an investigation. As such, no further information is available at this time”.

Cork North West Fianna Fáil TD, Aindrias Moynihan, described the death of the well-respected and liked local man as “devastating” news for the area.

“I understand that he was retired but used to go back around a day a week. I’d say (he lived) around a mile away from it.

“All the crew would know each other well. It is a tight-knit workforce. They are a well-established company and would be known as a great employer locally. It is heartbreaking for everyone involved. It is very tough for his work colleagues, family and anyone who knows him.”

It is understood Mr Corcoran’s family would like privacy at this time. Funeral arrangements will be finalised in the coming days.