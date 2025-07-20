Dog is euthanised after attacking owner in Cork incident

Gardaí said inquiries into a dog attack in Cork City are ongoing. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A dog that attacked its owner in Cork City on Friday, leaving her with serious injuries, has been euthanised by a vet.

The woman, who is in her 30s, was attacked in Glenfield Park in Ballyvolane on the northside of the city.

The family pet, which is understood to have been a pit bull crossbreed, lunged at the woman at her home at around 7.30pm on Friday. The emergency services attended at the scene, and she was taken to hospital for treatment.

The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries in the attack. However, she was left deeply shaken by the incident and required treatment to her upper body.

It is understood the dog had not shown any previous sign of aggression. Gardaí said inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Separately, a number of serious and at times fatal dog attacks have taken place in Ireland in recent years.

Nicole Morey died just days after her 23rd birthday in June of last year having been attacked by her dogs at her home in Fedamore in Co Limerick. Ms Morey kept four dogs that were all on a restricted breed list.

In June 2021 three-month-old Mia O’Connell died after being attacked by a family dog in her home in Waterford. Her inquest in January 2023 heard the one-year-old dachshund terrier cross breed had snapped at Mia when she was first brought into the family home.

In recording a verdict of misadventure Coroner Philip Comyn urged animal owners to educate themselves on dog aggression.

He said that he fully appreciated the wonderful benefits and companionship of dogs. However, he warned they are still animals and “unpredictable” especially when its place is displaced by the arrival of a newcomer.