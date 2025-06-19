Permanent armed patrols in parts of Limerick city as gardaí fear violent feuding poses serious threat to public

Gardaí are on heightened alert in Limerick following a series of pipe-bomb attacks and drive-by shootings. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

“Permanent armed patrols” have been established in parts of Limerick city, while gardaí are also stationed outside some schools as violent fighting between rival families escalates, a court has heard.

Gardaí told Limerick District Court that the feuding factions “pose a serious and active threat” to innocent members of the public as the violence can erupt almost anywhere at any time.

As part of the disputes, “explosive devices have been used to target homes and individuals”, with one house having to be demolished after sustaining major structural damage from a pipe-bomb attack, the court heard.

A recent wave of pipe-bomb attacks, fire-bombings and drive-by shootings have put gardaí on heightened alert and fearful that someone could be killed.

The level of feuding has “necessitated the detailing of uniformed members of An Garda Síochána outside local schools to prevent further escalations and tensions among feuding parties”, a detective told the court. The detective said “permanent armed patrols” have also been established in some places in an effort to curb the violence.

Gardaí are investigating a “huge amount of incidents that are attributable to this feud”, including violent disorder, criminal damage, shootings and the use of explosive devices, the detective said.

Garda sources said many involved in the feud are addicted to cocaine, which is fuelling paranoia and adding to tensions.

Officers have visited a number of people recently to inform them their lives are in danger due to active threats.

It is understood gardaí have also intercepted the transport of guns and drugs through the city.

Sources said the feud is reaching boiling point, although a number of individuals suspected of involvement have been taken off the streets and remanded in custody.

Gardaí are actively monitoring three feuds across Limerick city and county that regularly escalate and de-escalate.

However, law enforcement’s main concern relates to a row between a criminal family and an organised crime group based on the south side of the city.

Some of the individuals linked to the current feud are believed to be closely associated with criminal figures involved in a gang row that left 20 men dead between the late 1990s and mid-2000s.