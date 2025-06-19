Man dies following fire at house in Co Roscommon

A fire gutted a home in the Oaks estate in Frenchpark, Co Roscommon on Thursday night. Photograph: Bridie Dunne

A man has died following a house fire in Co Roscommon.

Gardaí said the fire broke out in the house at The Oaks estate in Frenchpark at about 7.15pm on Wednesday.

The body of the man has been removed from the house to University Hospital Galway for a postmortem examination.

Residents in The Oaks estate are said to have heard a loud bang at about 7.10pm.

Footage on social media appears to show the house almost completely destroyed by fire, with its roof caved in.

The scene remains held for technical examination and investigations are ongoing. The fire has been extinguished by fire services.

The estate was build in 2004 and consists of approximately 50 houses and a number of apartments.