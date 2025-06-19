Ireland weather: Temperatures set to soar to 28 degrees

Saturday will see a continuation of the warm sunshine. Image: Windy.com

Temperatures are set to soar across Ireland this week reaching up to 28 degrees, Met Éireann says.

After a misty start on Thursday, “long spells of summer sunshine” will develop in the afternoon. The forecaster said there will be temperatures of up to 26 degrees, with light to moderate southeast breezes.

The weather will be very mild and close on Thursday night, with temperatures to remain above 13 degrees. While most areas will remain dry, localised heavy showers may also occur.

Friday promises to be hot and humid, with top temperatures of 21 to 28 degrees. It will be hottest in the north of the country and overall dry, although showers may break out locally.

There will be mostly moderate southeast breezes.

UV levels will be high (6-7) in the coming days. Met Éireann advises a UV index of 3 or above calls for additional protection due to the potential for skin damage. Seeking shade during midday hours and using SFF are both strongly encouraged

Plan your day to limit time in the sun when UV is strongest, typically between 11am and 3pm.

High night-time temperatures in summer can be more impactful than high daytime temperatures, especially on the vulnerable, the forecaster warns.

Saturday will see a continuation of the warm sunshine with a scattering of showers, some heavy and possibly thundery. Temperatures are expected to reach up to 25 degrees and it will be warmest across the eastern half of the country, with light to moderate southwesterly winds.

Sunday looks fresher and breezier with highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees, according to Met Éireann. There will be some showery rain alongside the sunny spells, with brisk westerly winds.

Looking ahead into the start of next week, similar conditions are likely to prevail with fresh westerly winds steering in a scattering of passing showers and sunshine at times in between.