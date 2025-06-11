Cyclist (19) dies after being struck by van in Lucan, Co Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the road fatality in Lucan. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

A 19-year-old cyclist has died after being struck by a van in Co Dublin.

The fatal incident occurred at the junction of Griffeen Avenue and Balgaddy Road in Lucan shortly after 7.30am.

The young man was treated at the scene before being taken to Tallaght Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.

Garda forensic collision investigators are currently examining the scene and traffic diversions are in place. The coroner has been notified and a postmortem is due to take place.

Road users travelling in the area at the time who may have dash cam footage of the fatal incident, and other witnesses, are asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station at 01 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.