What is Emeis and where are its Irish care homes located?

Beneavin Manor in Dublin. Emeis Ireland, previously known as Orpea, is the largest provider of private nursing home beds in the State. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Emeis is a French nursing home group formerly known as Orpea. It entered the Irish market in 2020 through the takeover of the TLC Nursing Home portfolio and followed up with further deals.

A review of all nursing homes operated by Emeis Ireland has now been requested by the Department of Health.

Minister of State at the Department of Health with responsibility for Older People Kieran O’Donnell has asked the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) to start the review of all nursing homes operated by the group in the wake of Wednesday’s RTÉ Investigates programme.

Emeis Ireland runs 27 residential homes across the State, two of which were the subject of the broadcast, which detailed alleged elder abuse and neglect, scenes described by HIQA as “wholly unacceptable and shocking”.

READ MORE

Who is Emeis?

The nursing home group entered the Irish market in 2020 through the takeover of the TLC Nursing Home portfolio and followed up with further deals.

It reported a €70.2 million net loss in 2023, according to its latest annual financial statement, filed with the Companies Registration Office (CRO) in December 2024.

That brought its accumulated losses over three years to more than €223 million. Emeis Ireland, the largest private operator in the sector, attributed most of the losses to the writing down of goodwill associated with peak-of-market acquisitions.

Still, the company remained profitable at earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) level throughout the period. This was helped by the fact that, unlike several operators that entered the market in recent times, it owns most of its properties.

Its French parent required a bailout in 2023, led by a state-owned investment firm, in the wake of a scandal over residents’ mistreatment in its home market.

“The directors’ primary concern is with the health and safety of the group’s residents and our employees,” Emeis said in the annual financial statement “The directors closely monitor and assess the ongoing risks to the health and safety of all residents and employees and develop responses accordingly.”