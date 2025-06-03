Police investigate sudden death of woman in Belfast

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) scene of crime officers (SOCO) at a property on the Shore Road, Belfast, after reports of a sudden death.

Police are investigating the sudden death of a woman in Belfast on Tuesday morning.

Cordons remain in place at the front and back of the house in the Shore Road area in the north of the city, as forensic officers carry out detailed examinations.

It is understood one man has been arrested after being detained at the scene.

Neighbours were alerted when police vehicles arrived at the house facing Loughside Park at around 1am on Tuesday.

North Belfast DUP MLA, Philip Brett, said there was “massive shock and sadness” in the community following the incident.

“I have spoken with the police and they will be releasing a statement later today,” he said.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted.”

A spokeswoman for the Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed an update in the investigation will be provided today.