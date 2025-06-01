Expert group warned military air traffic control staffing issue would re-emerge

An expert group urged four years ago for a special payment to be given to military air traffic controllers to dissuade them from leaving the Defence Forces for the private sector.

It is understood the 2021 report was not acted upon, and the service is now facing a new staffing crisis.

The group’s report argued that problems with the operation of military air traffic control services would continue to emerge every few years if issues continued to be tackled on an ad hoc basis.

The report, drawn up by a joint Department of Defence and Defence Forces group, recommended introducing a service commitment scheme that would boost pay for air traffic control personnel.

The report said “stability must be ensured through retaining experience and stopping air traffic service personnel numbers dropping further”.

It urged adopting a “blended approach of incentives and undertakings” to minimise “premature voluntary retirements”.

“Having a pathway for personnel who complete training to take up a role (and technical pay) specific to their skill set, or the ability to pay qualified controllers the appropriate technical pay after completing their training, would mitigate the impact of gaps within the unit,” the report said.

Last week it emerged that an acute shortage of trained air traffic controllers (ATCs) at the Air Corps’ only base at Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel, Dublin, is expected to lead to military flight operations being restricted to a five-day-a-week, daytime-only schedule.

The move will have huge implications for rescue, medical and policing services that use the Baldonnel airbase.

The 505 Squadron, which is responsible for air traffic control, is supposed to have 21 personnel but in recent years it has been operating at about 50 per cent capacity.

Five personnel are due to depart shortly for the private sector, necessitating the move to a reduced schedule, which takes effect from June 7th.

The 2021 report recommended reforms to training, recruitment and retention.

However, it warned that having non-military personnel run the air traffic service in its entirety or contracting it out to an external provider is “not an option”.

The report said there should be a minimum of 32 personnel in the air traffic control unit. It said personnel undergoing training should have to make a four-year commitment.

The Air Corps is responsible for air navigation in airspace designated for use by the Defence Forces. In 2016 the retirement of key personnel led to a restriction on operations. A full 24-hour service was restored in 2021.

The joint review group was established to identify options for the long-term sustainability of the air traffic service at Baldonnel.

The report said issues related to the air traffic service in the past were “largely dealt with in an ad hoc manner”.

“Maintaining such an approach will lead to problems continuing or re-emerging from time to time every number of years.”

It said the military air traffic service is “a strategic asset” that ensures air connectivity for the State.

“Casement Aerodrome is the only secure military airfield within the State, and is itself a strategic asset. Military air traffic service plays a vital role in maintaining this capability and in ensuring the security of operations in interactions with other agencies,” the report said.