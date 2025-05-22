Driving tests: New centres, expanded hours and more training for new testers hoped to ease waiting times

Learner drivers currently face an estimated wait of about 27 weeks on average, with more than 100,000 waiting for a slot across the country.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is to open new driving test centres, expand testing hours and accelerate the training of new testers in a bid to reduce waiting times by September.

The RSA has faced repeated criticism over the backlogs in recent years, with Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore last week suggesting it be penalised financially if it cannot meet the 10-week waiting time target.

On Wednesday, the RSA is to launch a “comprehensive action plan” aimed at reducing the driving test waiting times nationwide, saying it has been tasked by the Government to reduce waits to 10 weeks by early September.

Under the measures announced, the RSA is to use additional training facilities and a “revised approach to training” to accelerate the training and deployment of new driving testers.

New driving test centres will be opened in key areas to “further alleviate pressure,” the RSA said, bringing the national total to 60 centres.

This will be alongside expanded testing hours, including overtime for weekday evenings, Saturdays and bank holidays, with a pledge to run tests from 7.25am to 7pm.

Separately, the RSA plans to undertake a “targeted manual intervention” in its booking system to ensure “more efficient slot allocation” in areas of greatest demand.

The RSA said it has also been directed by Minister of State for Transport Seán Canney to examine and appraise contingency measures to deal with any potential future surges in demand for driving tests.

The RSA said the number of driving tests conducted has increased by 61 per cent from 157,183 in 2021 to 253,850 last year, “reflecting growing demand.”

Sam Waide, chief executive of the RSA, offered a “sincere apology” to those affected to date by the backlog and waiting times, saying “we know how frustrating and disruptive these delays are – especially for people who need a licence for work, college, or caring responsibilities.

“Our team has developed a focused, projection-based plan to improve availability and reduce wait times. Every part of the system is being mobilised to deliver for the public.

“The RSA will publish progress updates every fortnight via its website to ensure full transparency and public awareness as the plan advances,” he said.

Mr Waide asked learner drivers to cancel tests early if they cannot attend, in an effort to offer those slots to others.

“Also, we’re urging customers to ensure they are prepared for their test as over 4,000 tests so far this year couldn’t be conducted for reasons such as vehicles without a valid NCT, tax, insurance, or not deemed roadworthy,” he said.