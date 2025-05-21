Tributes paid to ‘wonderful’ Monaghan man who died while holidaying in Portugal

Dylan McCahey, who died in a drowning incident in Portugal. Photograph: RIP.ie

Tributes have been paid to a “wonderful” and “kind-hearted” Monaghan man in his 20s who died suddenly while holidaying in Portugal during the weekend.

It is understood Dylan McCahey, a 25-year-old from Magheracloone, died in a drowning incident while in Portugal on Saturday.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

“As with all consular cases, the department does not comment on the details of individual cases,” a spokesman said.

Mr McCahey, a Magheracloone native, was well known and popular in his wider community.

He was a past pupil of the Patrician High School in Monaghan and a biological and medical sciences graduate of Maynooth University.

In a post on social media, his sister, Caitlin McCahey, described him as her “best friend,” saying: “Words can’t describe how empty our lives will feel without you.”

His cousin, Fergal McCahey, meanwhile, said: ‘‘There are no words to describe this ... heartbroken. Go Raibh Suaimhneas Síoraí Air.”

One of Mr McCahey’s former teachers said they were “heartbroken” to hear of his death.

“I had the privilege of teaching Dylan and remember him as a truly bright, kind-hearted and thoughtful pupil. Thinking of you all during this incredibly difficult time. He has touched many lives and will be deeply missed.”

Tributes and condolences have been pouring in for the young man.

One person described him as “one of life’s true gentlemen,” while another said he was a “wonderful young man with a great personality.”

A friend of Mr McCahey’s said online that he always made him laugh and “always had a smile on his face.”

Dylan is survived by his parents PJ and Geraldine, his brother Alan and his sister Caitlin. No funeral arrangements have been made yet.