The Coast Guard took the child to Sligo University Hospital

A young boy has died after getting into difficulty in the water off Lissadell Beach in Co Sligo on Saturday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident.

The boy was airlifted by the Irish Coast Guard’s search and rescue helicopter Rescue 118 to Sligo University Hospital, where he later died.

An Garda Síochána said investigations are ongoing and a file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.