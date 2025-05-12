Ireland weather: Status yellow warning with thunderstorms and spot flooding

The showers and thunderstorms were anticipated to move west throughout the evening. Photograh: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for Dublin and Wicklow with thunderstorms and spot flooding throughout Monday evening.

The sunny weather in Ireland took a turn on Sunday and widespread rain showers on Monday.

Met Éireann said that potential impacts could include frequent lightening and scattered showers throughout.

The showers and thunderstorms were anticipated to move west throughout the evening, clearing before midnight to leave it mostly dry and clear.

Temperatures of between 7 to 10 degrees are expected.

The sunshine is expected to return on Tuesday with temperatures not falling below 8 to 11 degrees. By Thursday, temperatures may reach up to 23 degrees, Met Éireann said.